Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) announces its next round of earnings Friday, Feb. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cinemark Holdings will report earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $766 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cinemark Holdings announced EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $749 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 30.77 percent. Revenue would be up 2.2 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.76 0.46 EPS Actual 0.43 0.7 0.53 0.65

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Cinemark Holdings were trading at $37.16. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cinemark Holdings have declined 4.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cinemark Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cinemark Holdings's fourth-quarter conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6s3wbma2