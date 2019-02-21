Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Stamps.com
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 21, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Related STMP
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kraft Heinz, Medtronic, Transocean And More
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On GEO Group, Nokia, WWE And More
Stamps.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Feb. 21, Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Stamps.com modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.90 on revenue of $159.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stamps.com reported EPS of $2.75 on revenue of $132.46 million. Sales would be up 20.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.38   1.9 2.72
EPS Actual 2.76 2.75 2.54 2.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Stamps.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stamps.com's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5grbqv5x

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STMP)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kraft Heinz, Medtronic, Transocean And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Intuit Q2 Earnings Preview