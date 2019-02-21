On Thursday, Feb. 21, Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Stamps.com modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.90 on revenue of $159.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stamps.com reported EPS of $2.75 on revenue of $132.46 million. Sales would be up 20.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.38 1.9 2.72 EPS Actual 2.76 2.75 2.54 2.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Stamps.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stamps.com's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5grbqv5x