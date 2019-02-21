On Thursday, Feb. 21, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 3 cents and sales around $261.62 million.

Roku earnings in the same period a year ago was 6 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $188.26 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 50.00 percent. Revenue would be up 38.97 percent on a year-over-year basis. Roku's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.15 -0.16 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.09 0 -0.07 0.06

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 10.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Roku stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Roku's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/56kj59qf