On Thursday, Feb. 21, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intuit analysts model for earnings of 87 cents per share on sales of $1.48 billion.

Intuit earnings in the same period a year ago was 35 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.165 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 148.57 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 27.04 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.23 4.6 0.31 EPS Actual 0.29 0.32 4.82 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Intuit stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Intuit's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8th7iesa