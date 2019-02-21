Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Agree Realty's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Agree Realty EPS will likely be near 40 cents while revenue will be around $39.72 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Agree Realty reported earnings per share of 70 cents on sales of $31.52 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 42.86 percent. Revenue would be up 25.98 percent from the year-ago period. Agree Realty's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.4 EPS Actual 0.72 0.7 0.7 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Agree Realty are up 39.18 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Agree Realty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.