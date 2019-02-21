Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $60.28 million.

Applied Optoelectronics reported a profit of 89 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $79.85 million. Revenue would be down 24.51 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.45 0.33 0.83 EPS Actual 0.14 0.64 0.28 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Applied Optoelectronics stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Applied Optoelectronics's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6k52m759