Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Wendy's EPS to be near 15 cents on sales of $400.15 million.

Wendy's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 11 cents. Sales were $309.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 36.36 percent. Revenue would be up 29.39 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.1 0.11 EPS Actual 0.17 0.14 0.11 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Wendy's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wendy's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z4xr6cn4