Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line's EPS to be near 79 cents on sales of $1.39 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line earnings in the same period a year ago was 68 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.25 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 16.18 percent. Sales would be up 11.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.21 1.02 0.54 0.63 EPS Actual 2.27 1.21 0.6 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have declined 9.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Norwegian Cruise Line stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.