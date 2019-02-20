Market Overview

Sturm Ruger's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2019 7:37am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019
How 7 New Laws Affected Stocks In The Last Week
Sturm, Ruger Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Sturm Ruger's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Sturm Ruger analysts model for earnings of 79 cents per share on sales of $124.1 million.

Sturm Ruger EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Revenue was $118.23 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 41.07 percent. Revenue would be up 4.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Sturm Ruger's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.83 0.8 0.77
EPS Actual 0.52 0.86 0.81 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Sturm Ruger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

