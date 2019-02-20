Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Sturm Ruger's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Sturm Ruger analysts model for earnings of 79 cents per share on sales of $124.1 million.

Sturm Ruger EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 56 cents. Revenue was $118.23 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 41.07 percent. Revenue would be up 4.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Sturm Ruger's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.83 0.8 0.77 EPS Actual 0.52 0.86 0.81 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Sturm Ruger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.