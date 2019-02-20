Q4 Earnings Preview For GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: GDDY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering GoDaddy modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $693.84 million.
If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 17.65 percent. Revenue would be have grown 15.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.08
|0.02
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.11
|0.02
|0.17
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on GoDaddy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GoDaddy's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.
