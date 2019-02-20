Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For GoDaddy
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019
Mid-Day Market Update: Chico's Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Gaming Partners International Shares Surge
GoDaddy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

GoDaddy Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: GDDY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering GoDaddy modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $693.84 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 17.65 percent. Revenue would be have grown 15.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.08 0.02 0.09
EPS Actual 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on GoDaddy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GoDaddy's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

