Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide earnings of 49 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $581.91 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Wolverine World Wide posted EPS of 41 cents on sales of $578.6 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 19.51 percent. Sales would be up 0.57 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.46 0.37 0.41 EPS Actual 0.62 0.54 0.5 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Wolverine World Wide stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wolverine World Wide's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133016