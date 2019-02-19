Q4 Earnings Preview For Owens-Corning
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Owens-Corning earnings will be near $1.21 per share on sales of $1.67 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Owens-Corning reported a loss per share of $1.11 on revenue of $1.61 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.01 percent. Revenue would be up 3.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|1.45
|0.97
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.17
|0.8
|1.11
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens-Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Owens-Corning' is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc190220.html
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.