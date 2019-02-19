On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Owens-Corning earnings will be near $1.21 per share on sales of $1.67 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Owens-Corning reported a loss per share of $1.11 on revenue of $1.61 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.01 percent. Revenue would be up 3.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.45 0.97 1.04 EPS Actual 1.54 1.17 0.8 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens-Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Owens-Corning' is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc190220.html