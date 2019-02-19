Market Overview

Texas Roadhouse's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 19, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Related TXRH
Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Texas Roadhouse Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 19. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Texas Roadhouse's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Texas Roadhouse reporting earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $597.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Texas Roadhouse reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $545.07 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.89 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.67 0.76 0.37
EPS Actual 0.4 0.62 0.76 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Texas Roadhouse stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Texas Roadhouse's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here:

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

LendingClub Q4 Earnings Preview