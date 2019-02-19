Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 19. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Texas Roadhouse's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Texas Roadhouse reporting earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $597.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Texas Roadhouse reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $545.07 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.89 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 9.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.67 0.76 0.37 EPS Actual 0.4 0.62 0.76 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Texas Roadhouse stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Texas Roadhouse's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: