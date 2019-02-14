Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 15. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 38 cents and sales around $556.7 million.

Yandex reported a per-share profit of 27 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $483.7 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 40.74 percent. Revenue would be up 15.09 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Yandex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.27 0.21 EPS Actual 0.27 0.24 0.21 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Yandex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Yandex's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g8ucpyib