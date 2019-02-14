Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE: NWL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 15. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Newell Rubbermaid EPS is expected to be around 67 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.43 billion.

Newell Rubbermaid earnings in the same period a year ago was 68 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $3.74 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 1.47 percent. Sales would have fallen 35.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Newell Rubbermaid's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.77 0.26 0.75 EPS Actual 0.54 0.82 0.34 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Newell Rubbermaid have declined 20.7 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Newell Rubbermaid stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Newell Rubbermaid's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hhxfmezi