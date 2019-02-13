Zoetis Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, Feb. 14, Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Zoetis is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Zoetis EPS is expected to be around 77 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.52 billion.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.59 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.7
|0.69
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.77
|0.75
|0.69
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zoetis stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
The Zoetis conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations
