On Thursday, Feb. 14, Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Tempur Sealy's EPS to be near 97 cents on sales of $660.24 million.

Tempur Sealy EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Revenue was $648.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 22.78 percent. Sales would be up 1.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.63 0.5 0.83 EPS Actual 1.02 0.52 0.42 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Tempur Sealy have declined 2.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Tempur Sealy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tempur Sealy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vhe2fb2d