On Thursday, Feb. 14, Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment's EPS to be near 28 cents on sales of $284.23 million.

Six Flags EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $256.75 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 10.7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.33 0.88 -0.8 0.12 EPS Actual 2.16 0.88 -0.74 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Six Flags stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Six Flags conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/six190214ErV4QH4W.html