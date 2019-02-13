Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Six Flags Entertainment
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2019 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Related SIX
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell Technology, Cheniere Energy And More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Six Flags to rebrand three acquired parks (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Feb. 14, Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment's EPS to be near 28 cents on sales of $284.23 million.

Six Flags EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $256.75 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 10.7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.33 0.88 -0.8 0.12
EPS Actual 2.16 0.88 -0.74 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Six Flags stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Six Flags conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/six190214ErV4QH4W.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bloomin Brands Q4 Earnings Preview

Coca-Cola's Q4 Earnings Outlook