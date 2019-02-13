Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Coca-Cola's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Coca-Cola reporting earnings of 43 cents per share on sales of $7.03 billion.

Coca-Cola EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 39 cents. Revenue was $7.51 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.26 percent. Revenue would be down 6.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.6 0.46 0.39 EPS Actual 0.58 0.61 0.47 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Coca-Cola stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Coca-Cola's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors/investors-info-investor-webcasts-and-events