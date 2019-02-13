Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Bloomin Brands will report earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bloomin Brands reported earnings per share of 41 cents on sales of $1.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 36.59 percent. Revenue would be down 8.09 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.3 0.58 0.39 EPS Actual 0.1 0.38 0.71 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bloomin Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Bloomin Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ueoi66se