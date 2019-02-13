Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Williams Companies reporting earnings of 24 cents per share on sales of $2.30 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Williams Companies reported earnings per share of 20 cents on sales of $2.23 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 20 percent. Revenue would be have grown 3.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Williams Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.18 0.2 0.2 EPS Actual 0.24 0.17 0.19 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Williams Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.