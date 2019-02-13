NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

NetApp earnings will be near $1.15 per share on sales of $1.60 billion, according to analysts.

NetApp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 99 cents. Sales were $1.52 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.16 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.06 percent from the same quarter last year. NetApp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.8 1.01 0.91 EPS Actual 1.06 1.04 1.05 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating NetApp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NetApp's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jrajfeu9