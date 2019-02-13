Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetApp Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Related NTAP
13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
NetApp Q3 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

NetApp earnings will be near $1.15 per share on sales of $1.60 billion, according to analysts.

NetApp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 99 cents. Sales were $1.52 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.16 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.06 percent from the same quarter last year. NetApp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.8 1.01 0.91
EPS Actual 1.06 1.04 1.05 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating NetApp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NetApp's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jrajfeu9

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTAP)

13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Cisco Systems Q2 Earnings