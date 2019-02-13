MGM Resorts Q4 Earnings Preview
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect MGM Resorts EPS to be near 11 cents on sales of $2.97 billion.
MGM Resorts reported break-even EPS when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.60 billion. Sales would be up 14.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.29
|0.29
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.26
|0.21
|0
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MGM Resorts International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
MGM's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Q4-And-Full-Year-2018-MGM-Resorts-International-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.