MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect MGM Resorts EPS to be near 11 cents on sales of $2.97 billion.

MGM Resorts reported break-even EPS when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.60 billion. Sales would be up 14.36 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.29 0.08 EPS Actual 0.24 0.26 0.21 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MGM Resorts International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MGM's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Q4-And-Full-Year-2018-MGM-Resorts-International-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx