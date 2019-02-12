Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 12. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Occidental Petroleum's EPS to be near $1.15 on sales of $4.48 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Occidental Petroleum reported EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $3.59 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 180.49 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 24.86 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.21 0.68 0.39 EPS Actual 1.77 1.1 0.92 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Occidental Petroleum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.