On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Denny's is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Denny's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $158.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Denny's posted EPS of 18 cents on sales of $135.49 million. Revenue would be up 16.78 percent from the year-ago period. Denny's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.17 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual 0.17 0.18 0.15 0.18

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 22.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Denny's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Denny's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897217/520C0CC4CC7D4A39C65A72C1267F022A