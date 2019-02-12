On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Cray's loss per share to be near 2 cents on sales of $157.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cray reported EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $166.64 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 109.09 percent. Sales would be down 5.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.33 -0.57 0.2 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.2 -0.53 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cray stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.