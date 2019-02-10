Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Feb. 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Diamond Offshore Drilling's loss per share to be near 39 cents on sales of $253 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 5 cents. Sales were $346 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 680-percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 26.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.19 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.33 -0.16 -0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling were trading at $9.97 as of Feb. 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenue over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Diamond Offshore Drilling. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Diamond Offshore Drilling's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.