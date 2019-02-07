Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q4 Earnings Preview
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 8. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings will be near 72 cents per share on sales of $4.09 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Goodyear Tire & Rubber announced EPS of 99 cents on revenue of $4.07 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 27.27 percent. Revenue would be have grown 0.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Goodyear Tire & Rubber's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.61
|0.46
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.62
|0.5
|0.99
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber have declined 35.95 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.goodyear.com/en-US/investors/events-presentations.html
