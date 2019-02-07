Market Overview

Western Union Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 07, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Western Union Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Western Union (NYSE: WU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 49 cents and sales around $1.44 billion.

Western Union EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 41 cents. Sales were $1.44 billion. Revenue would be up 0.14 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.42 0.45
EPS Actual 0.52 0.46 0.45 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Western Union stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Western Union's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.westernunion.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

