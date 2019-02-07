Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Skechers modeled for quarterly EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $1.1 billion.

Skechers reported a per-share loss of 21 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $970.58 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 9.52 percent. Revenue would be up 13.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.41 0.74 0.13 EPS Actual 0.58 0.29 0.68 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Skechers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Skechers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.skechers.com/events-presentations/events