On Thursday, Feb. 7, Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor earnings of 7 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $505.4 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Vista Outdoor reported earnings of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $581.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 46.15 percent. Revenue would have fallen 13.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.12 0.52 0.06 EPS Actual 0.05 0 -0.22 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Vista Outdoor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vista Outdoor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/vsto190207.html