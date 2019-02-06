A Preview Of T-Mobile's Q4 Earnings
On Thursday, Feb. 7, T-Mobile US (NYSE: TMUS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
T-Mobile EPS will likely be near 70 cents while revenue will be around $11.39 billion, according to analysts.
T-Mobile earnings in the same period a year ago was 48 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $10.68 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.83 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 6.62 percent from the same quarter last year. T-Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.87
|0.71
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.93
|0.92
|0.78
|0.48
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of T-Mobile US are up 5.13 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on T-Mobile US stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
T-Mobile is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/aaioiuwe
