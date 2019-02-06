On Thursday, Feb. 7, Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Philip Morris will report earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Philip Morris posted EPS of $1.31 on sales of $8.29 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10.69 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 11.02 percent on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.24 0.9 1.35 EPS Actual 1.44 1.41 1 1.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Philip Morris stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Philip Morris is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/overview/event-details/?eventId=5277207