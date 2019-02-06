Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Penn National Gaming's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Penn National Gaming reporting a loss of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Penn National Gaming posted an EPS loss of 3 cents on sales of $769 million. Revenue would be have grown 49.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.5 0.42 0.18 EPS Actual 0.38 0.57 0.48 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Penn National Gaming stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Penn National Gaming's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/trxk7a34