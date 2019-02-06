Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Penske Automotive Group EPS will likely be near $1.15 while revenue will be around $5.57 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Penske Automotive Group posted EPS of $1.01 on sales of $5.398 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 13.86 percent. Sales would be up 3.19 percent from the year-ago period. Penske Automotive Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.44 1.13 1 EPS Actual 1.4 1.58 1.25 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Penske Automotive Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.penskeautomotive.com/News