On Thursday, Feb. 7, Kellogg (NYSE: K) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 88 cents and sales around $3.33 billion.

Kellogg reported a per-share profit of 96 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.21 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, quarterly profit would be down 8.33 percent. Revenue would be up 3.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.05 1.08 0.96 EPS Actual 1.06 1.14 1.19 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Kellogg have declined 9.64 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Kellogg stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kellogg's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.kelloggs.com/