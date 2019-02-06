Hanesbrands Q4 Earnings Outlook
On Thursday, Feb. 7, Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Hanesbrands will report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
Hanesbrands reported earnings of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.65 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 11.54 percent. Revenue would be up 3.95 percent from the year-ago period. Hanesbrands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.46
|0.24
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.45
|0.26
|0.52
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Hanesbrands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Hanesbrands's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ckubrg5x
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.