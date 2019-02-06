GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GrubHub's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 28 cents and sales around $290.63 million.

In the same quarter last year, GrubHub announced EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $205.08 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 24.32 percent. Revenue would be up 41.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.41 0.4 0.31 EPS Actual 0.45 0.5 0.52 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on GrubHub stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GrubHub's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.