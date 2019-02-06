Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Chipotle Mexican Grill EPS will likely be near $1.33 while revenue will be around $1.19 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $1.11 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 0.75 percent. Revenue would be up 7.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2 2.81 1.58 1.38 EPS Actual 2.16 2.87 2.13 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Chipotle Mexican Grill stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/28628