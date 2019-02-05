On Wednesday, Feb. 6, Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Travelzoo analysts model for earnings of 7 cents per share on sales of $27.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Travelzoo reported earnings per share of 1 cent on sales of $26.99 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 600 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.60 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.09 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 0.2 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Travelzoo stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Travelzoo's conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations