Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2019 2:15pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Feb. 6, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Regeneron EPS will likely be near $5.72 while revenue will be around $1.71 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Regeneron reported EPS of $5.23 on revenue of $1.58 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.37 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 8.09 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 5.18 4.7 4.32 4.52
EPS Actual 5.87 5.45 4.67 5.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Regeneron are up 22.29 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Regeneron stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Regeneron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3pko57bv

