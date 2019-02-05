On Wednesday, Feb. 6, Humana (NYSE: HUM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Humana management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $13.98 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 22.82 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 6 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 4.26 3.78 3.19 2 EPS Actual 4.58 3.96 3.36 2.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Humana stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Humana's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.humana.com/