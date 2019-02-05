Cummins (NYSE: CMI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cummins will report earnings of $3.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Cummins reported a loss per share of $3.03 on revenue of $5.47 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.74 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 11.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.75 3.63 2.89 2.66 EPS Actual 4.05 4.14 3.3 3.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cummins have declined 19.29 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Cummins stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cummins conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rwioc42z