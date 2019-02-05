Cummins Q4 Earnings Preview
Cummins (NYSE: CMI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Cummins will report earnings of $3.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Cummins reported a loss per share of $3.03 on revenue of $5.47 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.74 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 11.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|3.75
|3.63
|2.89
|2.66
|EPS Actual
|4.05
|4.14
|3.3
|3.03
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cummins have declined 19.29 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Cummins stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Cummins conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rwioc42z
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.