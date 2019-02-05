On Wednesday, Feb. 6, The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS loss of 5 cents and sales around $685.34 million.

Carlyle Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.01 and revenue was $971.1 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 104.95 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 29.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.51 0.47 0.58 EPS Actual 0.25 0.69 0.47 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Carlyle Group have declined 22.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Carlyle Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carlyle Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5ay8k9bc