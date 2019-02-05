On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Zendesk will report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $165.62 million.

Zendesk's loss in the same period a year ago was 1 cent. Quarterly sales came in at $123.42 million. Sales would be up 34.19 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.09 0.03 0.02 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Zendesk stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zendesk's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824257/97E099979FCCF7D0653FE28836A7EAB7