On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group earnings of 64 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $568.24 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Janus Henderson Group reported a profit of 73 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $505.3 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 12.33 percent. Sales would be up 12.46 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.75 0.67 0.65 EPS Actual 0.69 0.74 0.71 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Janus Henderson Group have declined 43.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Janus Henderson Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.