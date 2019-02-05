On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 66 cents and sales around $3.52 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 18 cents. Sales were $2.93 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 266.67 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 20.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Anadarko Petroleum's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.57 0.35 0.03 EPS Actual 0.82 0.54 0.52 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Anadarko Petroleum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.