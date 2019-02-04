Market Overview

Lumentum Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2019 1:38pm   Comments
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: LITE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Lumentum's EPS to be near $1.17 on sales of $362.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lumentum announced EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $404.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.94 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 10.43 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Lumentum's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.02 0.65 0.71 1.14
EPS Actual 1.31 0.95 0.78 1.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Lumentum. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lumentum is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

